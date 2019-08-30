It looks like Ben Zobrist is on the verge of rejoining the Chicago Cubs.

The 2016 World Series MVP from Eureka is expected to be activated Sunday, when major-league rosters are to expand from 25 to 40 players, according to multiple sources.

Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM (670) in Chicago was among those reporting the news about Zobrist, in advance of the Cubs' game Friday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Zobrist, 38, hasn't played for the Cubs since early May, when he was placed on the restricted list. That's about the time Zobrist and his wife, Julianna, filed for divorce.

In recent weeks, Zobrist has been playing at various minor-league levels an an effort to get back up to speed.

Levine reported Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn't likely to use Zobrist as a starter until Monday, when Chicago plays the Seattle Mariners.

"I'm sure he's going to handle it really, really well," Maddon, a former Peoria Chiefs manager, said about Zobrist and his return, according to WGN-TV.

"I don't think the players are going to be as impacted just because of who he is and how he comports," Maddon said. "They'll support him. We understand the fact that people are going to want to hear from him a bit. I have so much faith, literally, in how he will handle the whole thing. I'm sure he'll talk and then it will be over.

"I'm hoping it's a normal day."

Zobrist is a graduate of Eureka High School. In limited play before his absence, he had been batting .241 with 10 RBIs.

In the 2016 World Series, Zobrist's RBI hit in the 10th inning of Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians led the Cubs to their first Fall Classic title in 108 years.