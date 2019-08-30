WASHINGTON — Reserved seat season tickets for Washington Community High School's four home regular-season football games at Babcook Field will be sold next week.

The 12th Man football booster club is selling the 250 tickets in a pilot program fundraiser that was approved Aug. 19 by the School Board.

Each ticket is $75 and there's a limit of two tickets per family.

Washington football, cheerleading and band families with senior and junior students will get first crack at the tickets. The remaining tickets will be sold to families of other Washington students and the general public.

Here's the ticket sale schedule. Tickets will be sold at the PantherPlex building at Babcook Field.

Tuesday — Seniors, 6:30 p.m., juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday — Remaining tickets, 6:30 p.m.

Washington's first home game is Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Belleville West. The Panthers also will be home Sept. 13 vs. Limestone, Sept. 27 vs. Morton and Oct. 18 vs. Metamora.

Fourteen rows in the center of the new home bleachers at Babcook Field have been set aside for the season tickets. The new bleachers seat 2,500; the season tickets are 10 percent of the bleachers' capacity.

The 12th Man organization plans to use a portion of the season ticket proceeds to purchase a machine that will clean the artificial turf field at Babcook Field.

The field is used by other Washington sports teams and community groups.

Washington Superintendent Kyle Freeman said the season ticket program will be examined after this season to determine if it should be continued.

For more information about the season tickets, go to www.wacohi.net and click on Current School Information.