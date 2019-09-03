EAST PEORIA — The East Peoria City Council Tuesday approved a proposal to impose a 3 percent tax on the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.

The vote was 4-1. The vote wasn't to allow the sale of marijuana within city limits but rather to allow the ability to impose a tax on such sales, if the council allowed it.

In July, Illinois became the 11th state in the United States to legalize and regulate the use of marijuana for non-medical reasons. The Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act becomes law on Jan. 1, 2020, and will allow adults to buy, own, smoke and ingest regulated amounts of marijuana. Municipalities can't prohibit the possession or use of marijuana, but can regulate where dispensaries can be located and can also outright prohibit non-medical marijuana dispensaries within its boundaries..

Under the new law, municipalities may also tax the sales of marijuana up to 3 percent of the amount of a sale. Approving marijuana sales tax, is tantamount to allowing the sale of marijuana in East Peoria after Jan. 1.

There is a medical marijuana facility, Med One, on Camp Street in East Peoria. According to the new law, the 60 licensed medical marijuana facilities across the state will get the first option to acquire one of the 75 licenses to be allowed to sell recreational marijuana to adults.

This story will be updated.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.