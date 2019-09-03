Those late-afternoon delays eastbound on the McClugage Bridge are likely to stick around a little while, but lane reductions and delays will soon end on another lengthy construction project in Peoria.

Officials at the Illinois Department of Transportation said recently that work at the interchange between U.S. Route 150, U.S. Route 24 and Illinois Route 116 at the east end of the McClugage Bridge is set to continue for several more weeks.

The work on repairs to bridge joints and a later resurfacing overlay is expected to be completed by mid- to late October, IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell said.

Work is slated to begin next year on the replacement span of the eastbound McClugage Bridge itself, but local IDOT officials suggested previously that initial work will be focused on constructing the new span, with only periodic delays or lane closures on the existing span during that process.