A Central Peoria garage burned early Tuesday in a fire that resulted in about $10,000 in damage, authorities stated.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at a residence at 1609 W. Circle Road. When firefighters arrived, the found flames licking the front corner of the two-stall detached garage.

It took only a couple of minutes for the fire to be brought under control, a news release stated.

Damage was limited to the garage exterior. An automobile was parked inside the garage but was unscathed, evidently.

Hot coals from a smoker were placed in a garbage can, and that caused the fire, the release stated. No injuries were reported.