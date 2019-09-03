A Peoria man drove as fast as 120 mph during a police chase Monday in Fulton County, authorities said.

Ronnie L. Franklin, 55, was arrested after he stopped at West Hickory Street and South Avenue A in Canton. The arrest culminated a pursuit that began south of Cuba, about 11 miles away.

About 5:20 p.m., a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop Franklin for speeding on Illinois Route 95, a news release stated.

Franklin apparently ignored the officer, as well as at least one stop sign, and sped northeast on County Route 5. That route becomes Hickory Street in Canton.

According to Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard, the chase reached triple digits in speed before Franklin ended it by stopping. Deputies didn't have to take drastic measures to impede him, apparently.

"I don't have any idea why this guy would have run," Standard said during an interview Tuesday. "He had no (outstanding) warrants or anything."

A passenger in Franklin's vehicle, a 54-year-old man from Chicago, was released after a brief investigation, the release stated.

Franklin was transported to the Fulton County Jail in Lewistown and accused of multiple offenses. Among them were aggravated fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and speeding more than 35 mph over the posted limit.

On Tuesday afternoon, Franklin was released from jail after he posted 10 percent of a $4,000 bond that was set during a court appearance earlier in the day. He next was scheduled in court Sept. 11.