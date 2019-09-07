PEORIA — A fire early Saturday caused about $40,000 in damage to a Central Peoria house, authorities stated.

About 5:15 a.m., firefighters arrived at 1223 W. Willow Lane to find the homeowner outside and warning about flames in the kitchen, according to a news release.

Within 10 minutes, the fire was under control. It was confined to the kitchen, the report stated.

Nobody else was inside the house, and nobody was injured. A pair of dogs was safe in the backyard.

The fire cause was being investigated. The fire site was at Willow Lane and University Street, just south of Lake Avenue.