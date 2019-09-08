By Mike Kramer of GateHouse Media Illinois

PEORIA — Mike Wells is the new president of OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

He'll oversee internal operations at the facility, where he has served as vice president since June 2018. Wells joined Children's Hospital in 2005.