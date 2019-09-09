“Have a Marigolden Day” was the greeting people saw as they entered the Marigold Merchandise tent this year. It was a beautiful weekend for the 2019 Pekin Marigold Festival. Saturday the weather cooperated all day and the park saw very large crowds. Despite the rain during the overnight hours, Sunday still turned out to be a good day for the festival.

Pekin Community High School’s JROTC program students arrived early on Sunday morning to put down straw in high traffic areas especially on the walkways in Art in the Park.

“All the rain we had prevents people from parking in the grass so it might pose a problem but it usually drains pretty quickly though,” said Bill Fleming, Executive Director of Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce.

The outdoor worship service moved indoors to Pekin First Nazarene at 3514 Broadway Street. Other events went on as planned, including the Chalk Art Contest.

By 11 a.m. on Sunday there were 45 registered participants for the Chalk Art Contest. Chalk Art Chairman, Baylee Gambetti, said the threat of rain has not kept anybody away. This year there were more people who pre-registered than ever before.

Laura Gray arrived at the lagoon at 6 a.m. to put up a tent to block rain from a square she wanted to use. Gray drew a picture of Scott Altman. He is a Pekin native who flew missions for NASA among other accomplishments.

“He’s probably the biggest hero who came out of Pekin,” Gray said. “It’s not every day you have an astronaut from your hometown.”

Gray was awarded Best in Show.

Phoenix Hayes, 9, of Pekin drew a patriotic picture featuring one of her heroes, her grandpa. She said she drew him when he was younger and served in the Vietnam War. Hayes was awarded Best in Theme for her interpretation of this year’s theme – Celebrating Marigold Heroes.

Other winners included Zariah Wherry for Festival Chairman’s Choice, Katelyn Stolz for Grand Marshal’s Choice, Emme Eisfelder for Miss Marigold’s Choice and Olivia Torrey won Artists Award. The People’s Choice award went to McKenzie Tharp and Cameron Harper. Emily Lowman won Best in 3-D. Abi Ree won first place in the sixth grade and under category. Riley O’Donnell and Molly Cottrell won first place in the junior high school category. Taylor Cady won in the high school category and Trisha Roddis won the adult category.

Vendors at Art in the Park saw record crowds on Saturday. Kountry Nook Gift and Craft Mall owner Mary Haynes had a booth at Art in the Park. She said Saturday was a good day for sales and on Sunday she had a half-off sale because the rain had gotten some items wet.

Vendors Becky Kuethe and Krista Dippold sold one-of-a-kind items. Dippold made jewelry and Kuethe made seasonal decorations and general home décor. They agreed that sales on Saturday were good.

This year Kuethe’s daughter, Caroline, 10, sold items she made as well. Caroline made a variety of slime including clear, fluffy, shampoo and butter slimes. She said she sold all of what she made the first day in the first five minutes. She is saving the money from slime sales to buy a scooter.

A familiar site this year was the Marigold Boutique but staged differently than it had been in the past. Volunteer Terri Gambetti said all the items were priced to sell.

“The 2019 stuff is going like hotcakes,” she said. “People love to take it home because it represents their hometown.”

Patron Nita Diekhoff said the boutique was “welcoming and cheerful.”

There were so many activities going on all weekend including the parade, Kids’ Tent, petting zoo, Knockerball, the carnival, the Lagoon Glow and Second Chance Sunday where people had the chance to find a different medallion.

Saturday was busy not only because of the weather for the festival but there was a high school tennis tournament, the sand volleyball tournament and the softball games featuring this year’s guests – The USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team.

The softball team played twice Saturday afternoon. First they went up against a team of Pekin Police Officers and Firefighters. The USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team won 18-17. Then they took on a team comprised of community members and beat them 8-7.

Festive Food Court vendors raised money for their organizations selling walking tacos, Italian beef sandwiches, lemon shake-ups and more. Terry Knollenberg of the Lions Club said they made 10,240 donuts on Saturday. The money from those sales help the club “provide glasses for needy children and adults.”

The Lions Club money also goes to providing hearing aids to those who cannot afford them, Camp Lions for Kids and other philanthropic causes.

Josh Hafliger has been on the Festive Food Court Committee for four years and said that Saturday was the busiest he has ever seen it. He said that some vendors told him that they on Saturday they sold what they normally sell for the whole weekend.

The Marigold Festival Committee said they will go through the suggestion box and take those suggestions into consideration for future festivals.