PEORIA — A stranger helped an 83-year-old at an ATM, then helped himself to her money, police said.

About 6 p.m. Sept. 2, the Peoria woman drove to the Madison Park Shopping Center, west of Peoria city limits at 3100 W. Harmon Highway, according to a Peoria County Sheriff's Office report. From her car, she attempted to use the ATM in the parking lot.

"A male walked up and asked her if she needed help," the report stated. "He helped her with the ATM, and then asked for a ride home."

The stranger said he lived about mile away, at a mobile home park, the report stated. But just before reaching the park, he "started acting strange" and asked to be let out early, the report stated.

He got out and began walking away. She happened to glance at her purse and noticed her wallet had vanished, the report stated.

She drove up to the stranger and said, "You took my wallet." He returned the wallet, and they went their separate ways, the report stated.

She later realized that the contents of the wallet remained intact, except for the absence of $25 in cash, the report stated.

She descried the stranger as "an unfamiliar black male in his 40s or 50s with a 'weird head thing on,'" the report stated.