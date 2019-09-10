What started as a challenge from her Girl Scout Troop resulted in what just may turn into a life-long passion.

Emma Michael is a 14-year-old Pekinite who will be starting her first year at Pekin Community High School in 2019. She is also a devout community servant, who is as likely to be found raising money for area organizations as she is on the tennis court, or, like, doing normal teenager stuff.

For instance, rather than receiving gifts for her 13th birthday, she accepted donations for the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Some people have birthday weeks that involve them self-indulging for the duration of the week, Emma’s mother, Janice, said the birthday giving lasted months thanks to the sheer volume of donations.

The younger Michael’s current initiative is driven by the Girl Scouts — she is seeking to earn another community service bar — but she is using an experience from her past volunteer work as the template for her latest.

Michael volunteered at Schramm Education Center during the summer of 2018. To earn the volunteer bar she needed to complete 20 hours of work there. Her mother and her estimate she completed closer to 100.

“She didn’t miss a day the entire summer,” said Janice Michael.

While volunteering at Schramm — a school that serves people with “significant disabilities” from ages 3-21 — Emma noticed that students had to share iPads, which were used for language assistance.

She explained that because the tablets weren’t personalized for individual students, it made communicating more difficult for both students and teachers, as some students needed more words loaded into the app than others.

Michael identified the issue, and is now using her Girl Scout driven initiative as a way to try to solve it.

The idea is to donate 22 iPads to the school. In addition to the iPads, they will also need to donate 22 cases and 22 downloads of the communication app for each tablet, which would cost, according to the mother-daughter duo, somewhere north of $10,000.

They aren’t sure how attainable the goal is. The deadline for donations is at the end of September and so far they’ve raised only around $600, but it won’t stop Emma from trying.

“She’s got big goals and they don’t intimidate her at all,” said Janice.

Due to restrictions related to Girl Scout rules, crowdsourcing sites like GoFundMe aren’t at Emma’s disposal, meaning that her mother’s Facebook is the primary source of getting the word out.

They suspect that compared to the Center for Prevention of Abuse effort, people are perhaps more averse to making fiscal donations as opposed to things like toothbrushes.

So they’ve gotten creative.

At this year’s Marigold Festival, Emma will be selling "wind boxes" at a booth with proceeds going toward the cause. (A wind box, she describes, mimics a wind chime, but rather than chimes that clang together the ends are beads.)

Looking to the future, Emma’s initiatives have crafted what she thinks is a path toward philanthropy, something she says she would like to pursue as a career path.

She explained that making people feel comfortable in often uncomfortable situations has long been a driving force for her work. Another motivating factor was what she said is a lack of noticeable contributions from others in the area.

“We watch the news every evening, so to see all the younger kids younger than me doing it in big populated areas, and the lack of community service in (central) Illinois, it was kind of interesting,” she said. “No one else did it, so I took it upon myself to.”