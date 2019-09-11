Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Sept. 11.

That date always will be associated with awful things, unfortunately. We all remember what happened that day in 2001 — or at least we should remember it, forever.

On this Sept. 11, there might be better, more inspiring news closer to home. About 27 miles east of our Peoria home, in the Woodford County village of Secor.

There, the American flag again is flying high over the town of about 375 residents, for the first time in a long time. Or at least in the 13 years Brett Krug has resided in Secor, which is located between Eureka and El Paso.

Krug owns a lawn-care service based out of his house. As part of his work, he had rented a lift.

That caught the attention last week of neighbor Mark Ewert, who had a plan to correct what he saw as a cosmic wrong.

"He said, 'Hey, you think this can reach the top of the flagpole down at the ball diamond? I'd like to get that flagpole fixed,'" said Krug, who also is chief of the Secor Fire Protection District.

The pulley at the top of the pole, located next to the little-used ball diamond, was broken. Had been for years. Ewert wanted to replace it.

"I thought, 'That's really cool,'" Krug said.

Ewert bought a new pulley. Then he and Krug acquired a flag and some string.

On Saturday, they took the lift to the top of the pole, where they discovered a problem. Their pulley was missing a few parts that would make it compatible with the pole.

After Ewert purchased the parts, they tried again Sunday. Everything fit.

The string was threaded, and the flag was raised.

Tuesday night, the men rigged a solar-powered light to shine on the flag after dark. The plan is to fly it continuously at least through Sunday, when a fundraiser for new playground equipment is to be held at the ball diamond.

Feedback from Secor residents has been limited but positive, according to Krug.

The flag is flying at half-staff today, but the pole repair doesn't appear to have been done with 9-11 in mind. Still, the timing might not have been more exquisite.

"I think it's great," Krug said. "So proud of my country, and so proud of my community."