PEORIA — An East Peoria man who had been reported missing was arrested in rural Kentucky after he resisted arrest.

Russell Willey, 42, of East Peoria was found by Graves County Sheriff's deputies along a road about 40 miles southwest of Paducah. He was in the back seat of a 2004 Lincoln Town Car which was on the side of the road, according to a news release from the sheriff's department. Wiley allegedly got out of the car was evasive with deputies to their questions of his identity and why he was in this area, the report said.

Willey, the release said, was wearing only sweat pants and socks which were wet. The car's registration had expired last summer and was arrested, initially, for not having valid car insurance. Things then allegedly got dicey as he refused to get into the deputy's squad car, even after they tried to reason with him. A struggle ensued and at some point. a deputy Tased Willey twice.

Once at the county jail, it was learned that he was reported missing. He was booked into the jail on charge of possession of methamphetamine, escape and resisting arrest plus the insurance claim.