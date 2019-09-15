PEKIN — Area residents will have an opportunity to enjoy one of the waning summer’s last days with live music, food, raffles and games while supporting the Tazewell Animal Protection Society (TAPS)

Rockin’ for TAPS will be held from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Pekin Boat Club, 1 Coopers Island, Pekin. According to TAPS Executive Director Holly Crotty, the no-kill animal shelter has been putting on the fund-raiser for over a decade. Apart from one year when flooding closed the Boat Club, it is the traditional hosting venue for the event.

“The Boat Club has always been a great supporter of TAPS,” said Crotty. “They are hand-in-hand with us during the planning of the event. They are very generous to us with their donations, they help us cover the up-front expenses (of organizing Rockin’ for TAPS), they give us a portion of the beer ticket sales, and they help us put on the event. They’ve always been an excellent ongoing partner.”

Because it would be impossible to Rock for TAPS without music, the event will feature the bands Loose Shoes, The Bootstrap String Duo, The NikBeats, Sister Mary Elephant and Moonshine XXX 309. Chef B’s Food Truck will be on hand to tempt guests’ palates and raffle items including a Tito’s signature guitar, two Adirondack chairs, and mini-refrigerators bearing Chicago Cubs or Chicago Bears logos will be offered to stimulate their avarice.

Admission to Rockin’ for TAPS is $5. Proceeds will be used to help fund the shelter’s operating expenses. Crotty is hoping to raise between $12,000 and $14,000, which would be consistent with the amount raised during last year’s Rockin’ for TAPS event.

“Everyone usually has a great time,” said Crotty. “It’s a good time to mingle, because so many people come out for the event. We usually have between 750 and 1,000 people, so you’re sure to run into somebody you know. You get to listen to music and enjoy the outdoor weather. We’ll have dogs there that are available for adoption, so you can always mingle with out animals and if you have your own dogs that are well-socialized and you want to bring them down, you’re welcome to do that, too.”