PEORIA — Because she struggles to pay for insulin, Megan Blair has been hospitalized multiple times in the 10 years since she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 18.

A single mother from the Macon County village of Harristown, Blair’s out-of-pocket expense for insulin exceeds $1,000 each month.

“I live in fear of how I am going to buy insulin,” she said during a press conference at the Peoria City/County Health Department on Monday.

The news conference was part of an effort to drum up support for proposed Senate Bill 667, which would cap out-of-pocket insulin costs to $100 a month for people on public insurance plans. Blair will also be telling her story in Springfield and Alton in coming days.

“There are people in this state who have to choose between buying their prescription insulin and paying for groceries or making their mortgage payment,” said State Sen. Andy Manar, a Democrat from Bunker Hill who introduced the bill. “These prices are absolutely out of control and we have a responsibility as lawmakers to take immediate action to ensure that every person has access to the care they need.”

According to the American Diabetes Association, 7.4 million American diabetics require prescription insulin every day to survive. Because of increasing costs, some of them have turned to rationing the drug. Blair described her own attempts to stretch her supply of insulin while she was in college.

“It turned into a game for me. How much insulin could get me through the day? If I don’t give myself all the insulin I need in one day, I would have leftovers for the next day and maybe I could learn how to turn this 30-day supply into a 60-day supply,” she said. “Well, this worked for a little bit, until my body couldn’t keep functioning ... I ended up in the hospital several times.”

Dr. David Trachtenbarg, a longtime board member for the health department, spoke of a patient who died from complications of diabetes when his insurance company would not pay for his insulin every month. Dr. Gregg Stoner, the medical director for the Heartland Clinic, said everyone, regardless of income level, is affected by this crisis, from the low-income patient who cannot afford insulin to those with commercial insurance who cannot afford the high co-pays. Even people who don’t need insulin are affected.

“The total cost of care of patients with diabetes goes up when you don’t take care of diabetes, making them at increased risk for heart attacks and strokes. Who pays for that? Everybody who pays taxes pays for that, and everyone that has private insurance pays for that through increased insurance costs,” said Stoner. “So while patients suffer from the physical consequences of diabetes, we all share in the cost.”

State Sen. Dave Koehler and state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth also attended the news conference in support of the bill.

“In Colorado, where they have already passed a similar bill, it has not raised any costs of insurance on anybody else,” said Koehler. “If you think about it, making sure people have insulin when they need it probably prevents a lot of ER visits, and a lot of other medical costs that could have been avoided.”

If the legislation became law, it would make Illinois the second state in the country to cap out-of-pocket insulin expenses. Colorado passed similar legislation earlier this year.

Lori Hendren, associate state director for AARP Illinois, said the bill would be a good first step in addressing the skyrocketing cost of all prescription drugs.

“Right now Americans are paying the highest prescription drug prices in the world, often double what people in other countries pay for the same medicine,” she said.

SB 667 fits with the AARP’s efforts to lower prescription drug cost across the board, Hendron said.

“It is the exact type of legislation that we need to start engaging on that conversation,” she said. “We hope that bill 667 will proceed on strong bi-partisan support, and it will become a stepping stone for other reforms.”

