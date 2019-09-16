SPRINGFIELD — As another harvest season begins, the Illinois Department of Agriculture is reminding all farm workers to stay safe, especially during the upcoming and busy harvest season.

Each year since 1944, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proclaimed the week of Sept. 15-21 National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois. This year’s theme is “Shift Farm Safety into High Gear”.

The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the agriculture sector is still the most dangerous in America. Each year, the farming profession sees 581 fatalities, which equals 23 deaths per 100,000 workers.

“As a farmer, I know firsthand the hazards of the farming industry, whether in the field, on the road or with our health,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture John Sullivan in a Monday news release. “Dedicating a week each year to highlight farm safety, especially around the busy time of harvest will hopefully bring awareness and prevent accidents.”

Each day during National Farm Safety and Health Week, the Illinois Department of Agriculture will highlight emerging issues and important topics on Facebook and Twitter. Follow the Illinois Department of Agriculture on social media for updates throughout Farm Safety and Health Week.