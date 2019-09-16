UnityPoint Health has announced a partnership with the Tazewell County Health Department to provide free mammograms on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in all four UnityPoint Health – Imaging Center locations.

Uninsured residents of Marshall, Peoria, Tazewell or Woodford counties between the ages of 40-64 are "encouraged" to visit one of the four imaging centers for their free walk-in mammogram, according to a UnityPoint news release.

“We are so excited to celebrate our 18th year partnering with the Tazewell County Health Department in providing free mammograms to our communities. Our team is dedicated to treating, supporting, advocating, and increasing access to breast health resources and medical care. Early diagnosis and education are highly impactful in breast cancer treatment,” said Anne Bowman, UnityPoint Health Director of Oncology. “It’s an honor to work with community organizations to carry out our mission to ensure as many women and individuals have the care they need.”