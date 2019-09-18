EAST PEORIA — Pattie Thompson of Creve Coeur was working at Cheese Nuts Brick Oven Pizzeria in Peoria when restaurant owner Kyle Gorman suggested she try a new business venture.

“He knew I liked to bake and one day he said ‘why don’t you try making breads in this oven?’” Thompson recalled.

Thompson’s initial efforts to sell her new line of wood-fired artisan breads at Cheese Nuts did not meet with a great deal of success.

It just didn’t work out because people were full of pizza,” she said. “They didn’t really want to buy a lot of bread.”

Over the summer, Thompson also tried out her breads on central Illinois consumers by selling them at local farmers’ markets. In that way, she established a customer base and received encouragement to establish a year-round business.

“I moved into a storefront because people were wondering where they can get my breads in the winter,” she said.

The storefront Thompson eventually leased two months ago is located at 400 E. Washington St., East Peoria. She has named her business The Hidden Dove and her logo, a dove hidden inside a flame, was inspired by the important role her Christian values play in her life.

“It was very important to me to have my belief in God in my business,” said Thompson. Here’s the flame, which to me represents The Holy Spirit and the flame in the wood-fired brick oven. If you look carefully, there’s also the dove, which is the Dove of Peace.”

Contrary to what her logo may suggest, Thompson added, the Hidden Dove will not be offering roasted game birds. Customers will just have to settle for her selection of artisan breads, honeys, teas, jams and jellies. She believes she will succeed because she is offering a product that is unique in central Illinois and because she has established a customer base through her summer sales in the farmers’ market circuit.

“I have a product that you can’t find around here,” Thompson said. “There are other places you can get bread, but there are none I know of where you can get them wood-fired in a brick oven. I was doing really well (at the farmers’ markets) and was probably making a minimum of $700 a week just doing a couple of markets a week.”

Thompson feels the location of her business is close to ideal because it is in a high-traffic area, but is small enough to provide a comfortable, old-fashioned atmosphere. She also has fond memories of the coffee shop that was once located at the site.

“It just seemed like the place for me,” she said. “A smaller, simpler location just seemed to fit into what I was doing. I can get business, but feel like I’m not too modernized. I want the décor to have an Old Savannah feel and keep everything comfortable.”

The Hidden Dove’s official grand opening will be Oct. 12. Thompson plans to hold a soft opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 9. Her planned hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.