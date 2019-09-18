While there is no standard definition of a local hero, it is reasonable to identify such a person as someone who makes his or her community a better place to live.

Dr. Doug Harrington, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Heartland Heath Services in Pekin, makes his community a better place to live by making it a healthier place to live.

“I feel like whenever you go in, he is all about you,” said Allie Neville of Pekin, a patient of Harrington’s. “He’s all about the patient. If you have any questions or concerns, he’s really quick to ease you of those things and help you feel comfortable in whatever decisions you want to make. I think he’s very respectful of all decisions people make when they’re in there.”

In addition to bringing many Pekinites into the world and helping local women deliver their babies safely, Harrington also created a work environment that successfully balanced professionalism with high employee morale, according to Shannon Feuchter Calvert, who worked with him as a nurse. He can be a demanding employer in that he seeks perfection both from himself and from staff members. But that striving for perfection likely results in more confident patients and more efficient performance on the part of employees. And while he insists on professionalism, he is also mindful that employees who look forward to coming to work each day tend to perform better than employees who dread each work day.

“He expects employees to be focused on what they’re doing and take excellent care of his patients,” said Calvert. “He was fun to work with. He was always in a good mood. At the same time, he was always very focused on his patients.”

Harrington has been practicing in Pekin since 1985. During that time, he estimates that he has delivered about 9,000 babies.

“I’m delivering patients of patients now,” said Harrington. “I’m delivering babies for people I’ve delivered. I see (people I’ve delivered as babies) in the grocery store or at Walmart. I went to Menard’s (Sunday) and saw three different people I’ve taken care of through the years.I’ve worked really hard to establish rapport and trust with my patients.”

Harrington has also been involved over the years with a variety of charities, donating either his money or his time. He is a board member with the River Cup Foundation, a central Illinois not-for-profit organization with a mission to raise funds for charities like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. He also coaches sports for the Boys & Girls Club of Pekin.

Harrington initially chose to practice in Pekin because he wanted to work in a small-to-medium sized community, but also wanted access to large facilities like OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health. He said Pekin has given him the best of both worlds.

“I think Pekin is a great place to live,” he said. “There are pluses and minuses to every community. But it’s been a good place for my kids to grow up. They were educated here, and I think they got a really good education through the school system.”