MANITO — The Forman Junior Women’s Club invites area residents to two days of festive food and fun for all ages, along with a chance to help local children.

The club is sponsoring this year’s Pumpkin Patch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Oct. 12, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Veterans Park on Washington Street in Manito.

This year’s event will feature hundreds of homegrown pumpkins, decorative gourds, squash, corn stalks, straw bales, and many other seasonal items. For those who love fall foods, the bill of fare will include apple cider, homemade taffy apples, ham and beans, chili served with corn muffins, and kettle corn. A fire pit for roasting hot dogs will also be available.

Proceeds from the event will go to the club’s “Christmas For Kids” program held in December.