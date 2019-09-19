A Canton man faces a state-prison term if he's convicted of soliciting for sex an underage girl, according to authorities.

Jeremy T. Mentzer, 28, was being held Thursday in the Fulton County Jail in Lewistown, on $7,500 bond.

Mentzer was arrested last week, the result of a Canton Police Department investigation spurred by a complaint received Sept. 3.

A registered sex offender, Mentzer was alleged to have used social media to solicit an underage girl, according to police. Officers determined he was using an alias.

Detectives assumed the juvenile's identity and continued to communicate on social media with Mentzer. A meeting place was arranged.

When Mentzer arrived, police arrested him.

In Fulton County Circuit Court, Mentzer was charged with indecent solicitation of a child. The felony is punishable by three to seven years in prison.

Mentzer's next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Previously in Fulton County, Mentzer was convicted of criminal sexual abuse. According to state records, he was 19 at the time of the offense and his victim was 14.