PEORIA — Burhan Hamdan is a Palestinian from Kuwait who has lived in the United States about 35 years, much of that time in Peoria. He retired from Caterpillar Inc. He even married a Peoria girl descended from Native Americans.

If anybody wants to ask about his Islamic faith, Hamdan is happy to answer those queries.

"Even the most hostile question you can think of, I'll be more than glad to sit down with them," the spiritual leader of the Islamic Center of Peoria said Saturday.

Hostile questions appeared to be in infinitesimal supply as the center at 4125 W. Charter Oak Road played host to its third open house.

Dubbed "Lunch With Your Neighbors," the day featured plenty of food, a bounce house for children, informational booths and tours of the center and its school of more than 200 students. Noon prayers also took place, one of five times devout Muslims worship daily.

Although most of the hundreds of attendees Saturday afternoon appeared to be affiliated with the center, people of other backgrounds were scattered among them. Earlier visitors included a group of Catholic priests and nuns.

"It's just amazing that people get to see us in our daily routine," said Abdul Khan, a center volunteer. "In our natural habitat, if you will."

That's the point of the event, according to Hamdan. In response to blanket judgments and stereotypes about radical Islamic terrorists, sunshine might be the best disinfectant.

"It's a way to show the community, 'Hey, we are Muslims, this is what we do, this is our house of worship,'" Hamdan said.

"I am a true believer that the people of that faith are the best equipped to answer any questions. I am tired of people answering on my behalf. I'm the Muslim. Let me answer the questions, and ask me any questions."

About 2,000 Muslims reside in the Peoria area, according to Hamdan. Most work at Caterpillar or at one of the city's medical facilities, he said.

Hamdan and Khan have lived elsewhere in the U.S. and in Canada. They said the Peoria community has been welcoming, close-knit and supportive, among the best nationally for Muslims.

"When people come in, even when they have a preconceived idea, the fact that they came here tells me they're very good people," Hamdan said.

Among the non-Muslims who came to the center Saturday was April Privett, a Lutheran from Morton. Her Muslim friend Farah Nassir extended the invitation.

Privett attended prayer and also donned a hijab, the head covering some Muslim women wear. It was hot, Privett said.

But overall, the experience appeared to be pretty cool.

"It's good to experience each other's cultures, right?" Privett said. "Our lives are richer. ... I just think it's good to be around everyone, not just people the same as you."

