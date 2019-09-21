OQUAWKA — A girl was transported by helicopter to an Iowa hospital after a two-vehicle accident Friday east of Oquawka, authorities stated.

The accident happened about 6 p.m. at Illinois Routes 94 and 164, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

Jacqueline Mowder, 69, of Rock Island was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata north on Route 94 when it failed to yield at the intersection, the release stated.

A 2007 Toyota Tundra that was westbound on Route 164 struck the Sonata on its passenger side and pushed it into a ditch northwest of the intersection.

The driver of the Tundra — identified as Kevin Miller, 66, of Oquawka — was transported by private vehicle to OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.

Miller's passenger, identified only as a female juvenile from Oquawka, was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

An ambulance transported Mowder to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

There was no word regarding their conditions. All were wearing seat belts, according to the State Police.

Mowder was cited for failing to yield at an intersection.