MONMOUTH — A Monmouth man was in jail Saturday after his second recent fire-related incident that involved local law enforcement.

Brian E. Sage, 41, was arrested at about 9:45 p.m. Friday at 1001 W. First Ave. after he apparently threatened law enforcement with a road flare and additional flammable material, according to a news release from Monmouth police.

The suspect possessed homemade explosive devices, the news release stated.

Sage burned his home this past summer, but no charges were pursued in that incident after a review by prosecutors.

Warren County State’s Attorney Andy Doyle said Saturday morning that Sage will likely be charged with felony armed violence, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Sage's bond was set at $100,000. On Tuesday, he probably will make a first Warren County Circuit Court appeareance.

This incident came two months to the day after Sage set on fire his home in the 500 block of West Second Avenue. He was inside the residence at the time.

Eventually, Sage left the house after the blaze had begun.