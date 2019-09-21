MORTON — Sebastian Hill didn't look like a guy who had never played quarterback.

Filling in Friday night for the injured Wyat Van Ness, the converted wide receiver directed the Pekin football team to a 20-6 upset victory over previously unbeaten Morton at Carper Field in a Mid-Illini Conference game.

Working with a limited playbook, Hill completed 10-of-12 passes for 84 yards.

The 6-foot, 165-pound senior also ran 21 times for a game-high 101 yards and two touchdowns.

"Everyone on our team stepped up and did their job and they rallied around Sebastian," said Pekin coach Doug Nutter. "Our defense didn't allow an unbeaten team to score a touchdown. This was a great team win."

It was the first victory of the season for the formerly winless Dragons (1-3, 1-1).

Morton coach Tim Brilley said his team (3-1, 1-1) had a good week of practice, but it didn't translate to game night. The Potters' lone points came on two 26-yard field goals by David Salazar.

"Give Pekin credit. They beat us. They outplayed us. We didn't play well. It wasn't our night," Brilley said. "We didn't take Pekin lightly because of their record. That's a talented team with a lot of speed."

Brilley said he didn't know Hill would be playing quarterback, but that wasn't a factor in the outcome of the game.

"Pekin didn't pass the ball as much as they normally do. That was the only difference," he said.

Van Ness is sidelined with a shoulder injury suffered in Pekin's Week 3 loss to Dunlap. He watched Friday's game with his right arm — his throwing arm — in a sling.

Hill led Pekin to a touchdown after the Dragons took the opening kickoff. Pekin scored on a 9-yard run by Devin Tovrea.

The Dragons led 13-3 at halftime. Their second touchdown came on a 40-yard run on fourth-down-and-one by Hill with 7:42 left in the second quarter.

The Potters chipped Pekin's lead to 13-6 after three quarters, but Hill added an insurance touchdown for the Dragons with 10:44 to go in the game on a 1-yard run that completed a 35-yard drive after a short Morton punt.

Morton quarterback Riley Richards was 13-for-32 through the air for 180 yards, with Ashton Everding catching four passes for 96 yards. The Potters' Seth Glatz rushed for 68 yards on 18 carries.

Pekin dropped extra defenders into the secondary when Richards went back to throw and Richards often had problems spotting an open receiver.

Chase Roepenack had Pekin's lone interception. He picked off a Richards pass on the Pekin 2-yard line midway through the fourth quarter.

"We wanted to make their quarterback beat us," Nutter said.

Penalties hurt the Potters' offense "and it seemed like we were always one guy away from making a big play," Brilley said.

Drake Hawkins was Pekin's leading receiver with three catches for 50 yards.

