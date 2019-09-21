Final revenue numbers for the Illinois State Fair confirmed what most people thought — it was a record-breaking event this year.

Especially after the seeming malaise of the Rauner years, the numbers put up this year were impressive indeed.

That was duly noted by Agriculture Director JOHN SULLIVAN and fair manager KEVIN GORDON, who both seemed to try to temper expectations for next year. Both of them mentioned the fantastic weather by fair standards. No less an authority than former Gov. JIM EDGAR always said the success or failure of the State Fair was mostly dependent on the weather.

So be warned that next year’s fair may not set many, if any, new records.

They said it

”I was out for 15 months, retired. Basically ‘til 10 o’clock every day, I kinda sat in a chair and drank coffee and then made a decision if I was going to leave the house. That got old real quick.” — Gordon, explaining why it wasn’t a difficult decision to come out of retirement to manage the fair again.

Typhoon tour

Illinois Manufacturers’ Association President and CEO MARK DENZLER was on the recent Illinois trade trip to Japan, and he got a little more than he expected out of it — a chance to see a typhoon up close and personal.

Denzler was with the group in Tokyo when Typhoon Faxai struck the island nation. He should have been prepared.

“I was getting ready to go and my wife says, ‘Oh, there’s a typhoon near Japan,” Denzler said last week. "I look at the Weather Channel, I look at the 10-day forecast and I’m like, there’s no typhoon.”

Oh yes, there was.

“It was the strongest typhoon to hit Tokyo in 60 years,” Denzler said, with winds of 120 to 140 miles per hour. “It knocked out power to about 1 million people just east of downtown Tokyo.”

Denzler and the others were in a 30-story hotel and he said the windows shook a bit, but otherwise the building was strong enough that Denzler said it was like being in a Midwest thunderstorm. Buildings in Tokyo are built to withstand earthquakes, so that probably helped.

“I went all the way to Japan just to be in a typhoon,” Denzler said. “Not everyone can say that.”

Natural disaster aside ...

Denzler had never been to Japan before and was impressed with Tokyo, typhoon issues aside.

“Tokyo is the cleanest city I’ve ever seen in my life. Immaculate,” he said. “They don’t allow smoking on the street.”

Illinoisans kind of happy

The consumer finance site WalletHub is out with a new ranking of the happiest states in the country. That odd noise you may be hearing is all of Illinois’ conservatives simultaneously muttering about how the survey must be rigged because Illinois didn’t end up dead last — or worse — in the survey.

WalletHub said it looked at 31 “key metrics” to come up with its rankings. Those including things ranging from the rate of depression among residents, sports participation, income growth and the like. All of these things were put in three broad groups: emotional and physical well-being; work environment; and community and environment. The best score a state could get was 100.

The winner was not Illinois. That honor went to Hawaii, with an overall score of 66.83. At the bottom was West Virginia, which tanked on the emotional and physical well-being and work categories.

Illinois landed at 24th with 51.64 points. It was a little worse than Texas and little better than Wisconsin, which is usually above Illinois only on maps. Illinois was basically saved by ranking 14th in emotional and physical well-being.

If you think Illinois is a dreadful place to live, this survey isn’t going to change anything, but there are the results for your consideration.

