MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Dontez Boyd, 26; Danielle Price, 25; both Peoria.
Hayley Brown, 35; Danielle Heimann, 32; both Chillicothe.
Colton Conover, 27; Jennifer McKinley, 27; both Pekin.
Kayden Delorme, 25; Ashley Abney, 25; both Morton.
Matthew Engelhorn, 58; Elaine Hansen, 58; both Bloomington.
Jacob Eschbach, 25; McKenzie Rinkenberger, 26; both Hopedale.
Aubrey Flynn, 85, Green Valley; Sara Burk, 81, Peoria.
Matthew Harding, 29, Cuba; Kimberlee Smock, 41, Farmington.
Shaun Hillier, 40, Creve Coeur; Evelyn Sauder, 48, Bartonville.
Daniel Kowalenko, 28; Annamarie Talley, 27; both Peoria.
George Landes, 33; Ellen Tangel, 31; both Rolling Meadows.
Thomas Lohmann, 26; Savannah Connett, 21; both Pekin.
Jonah Martz, 23, Chillicothe; Alysa Hofstatter, 24, Lowpoint.
Termass Pleasant, 36; Dottie Oakes, 35; both East Peoria.
Andrew Sadowski, 28; Megan Downs, 26; both Lacon.
Brian Schwark, 63; Trina Jenkins, 49; both Delavan.
David Sturgis, 65; Shirley Masters, 66; both Washington.
Michael Weis, 29; Theresa Bridges, 29; both Pekin.
Woodford County
William Edwards, 30; Amber Curtis, 33; both Gridley.
Benjamin Hofsetter, 23, Washington; Crystal Wallick, 24, Washburn.
Zachary Mason, 23; Baleigh Boyer, 21; both East Peoria.
Jeremy Van Fossen, 32; Ashley Olson, 33; both Metamora.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
Swiger, Jannelle and Ronald Jr.