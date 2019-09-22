PEORIA — A group of women stole about $3,000 in children's clothing last week from a Northwest Peoria department store, according to police.

The apparent theft took place about 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Kohl's, 4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive.

A manager there told an officer five women entered the store and went directly to the children's-clothing area, a police report stated.

Once there, the women filled with clothes six large plastic bags. Then, they left.

All the women were clad in black except for one who was wearing a red shirt, according to the report.

The security camera in the children's-clothing area wasn't working. No suspects were reported.