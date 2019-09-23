METAMORA

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 08 Commander, Chad Peterson, announced in a Monday news release that Trooper Haylie G. Polistina has been selected to take over duties as the District 8 Safety Education Officer/Public Information Officer, effective immediately.

“I am very excited to be working with each of you as the new Safety Education Officer/Public Information Officer for District 8,” said Polistina

Trooper Polistina has been with the Illinois State Police since February 2018 and District 8 since August 2018. She can be contacted at (309) 210-9224 or at Haylie.Polistina@illinois.gov.





