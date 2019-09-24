PEORIA — A South Peoria man faces up to six years in prison if convicted of charges stemming from a standoff at his house earlier this month.

Tayla Zolicoffer, 39, of 1804 W. Kettelle St., was indicted by a Peoria County grand jury on Tuesday of unlawful restraint and domestic battery in connection with the incident that began on Sept. 9 and ended after a three-hour standoff Sept. 11.

He’s accused of holding a former girlfriend at his house for two days, beating her repeatedly and holding her against her will. The woman managed to escape just before police arrived. Officers had been called to the house by the woman’s sister who had been trying to free her.

A three-hour standoff ensued and ended when Zolicoffer left the house.

His bond is $25,000 and he will next appear in court on Thursday to be arraigned on the charges.