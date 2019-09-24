PEORIA — Two men were arrested in the third of three recent high-dollar thefts at Kohl's.

According to Peoria police reports, the trio of thefts do not appear to be related.

The first theft at Kohl's, 4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive, occurred about 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Five women entered the store and went directly to the children’s clothing area, a police report states. They jammed $3,000 worth of clothes into six large plastic bags, then left.

The security camera in the children’s-clothing area was not working. No suspects were reported.

Friday, police were called by the store after security cameras showed a theft just after 9 p.m. the previous night. A man and a woman had entered the store together, then left six minutes later. According to a police report, the woman pushed out a cart full of merchandise — apparently clothing — while "he had two arms full of men's Levi jeans."

They entered a silver convertible, but store personnel could not make out the plate number. There were no further leads for police.

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police were alerted to a shoplifting in progress at the store, which provided descriptions of two male suspects. Two officers waited outside the store and spotted the two suspects as they began to exit. The pair noticed the officers and tried to flee by running back into the store, but officers caught them, according to a police report.

Cameron J. Guise, 30, of Springfield told police he had come to the store with his friend and did not steal anything. However, a Kohl's loss-prevention officer said Guise stole $814.48 worth of clothing, all of which was recovered. Guise was booked on charges of obstructing a a peace officer, resisting a police officer and theft of merchandise over $300. He was given a notice to appear and court, then released.

Michael B. Johnson, 25, of Peoria declined to speak with police. However, the loss-prevention officer said he swiped $628.99 worth of clothing, all of which was recovered. Johnson has been formally charged with two felonies: retail theft and aggravated battery. He remains at the Peoria County Jail under $1,000 bond.