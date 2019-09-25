HENRY — The Henry City Council joined many other area governments Monday in establishing a 3 percent retail sales tax on recreational marijuana sold within the city after adult use becomes legal Jan. 1.

But the council delayed decisions on where or even whether to allow a retail dispensary or any other cannabis-related businesses until after a public informational meeting to be held next month.

“This will not allow or disallow sales of cannabis,” Alderman Ed Karls said of the ordinance approved Monday. “This just sets us up to collect the tax if we do allow it.”

A municipality must pass such an ordinance by Sept. 30 in order to collect tax on any sales as of Jan. 1. The high cost of obtaining a retail dispensary license makes it unlikely that one would be opened in a small town like Henry, but the city attorney advised preparing for the possibility by passing the tax ordinance and then holding a meeting to get public feedback before taking further action on zoning or related matters, said Mayor Jeff Bergfeld.

The informational and discussion meeting was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, immediately before that night’s regular council meeting. It will be separately advertised in the Henry News Republican, Bergfeld added.

“My thought was that we could have this discussion at the October meeting, and then in November, we could possibly have a vote on that zoning ordinance,” Bergfeld said.

In other business, the council voted to start regular monthly meetings 30 minutes earlier as of next month. Beginning with that October meeting, they will start at 6 p.m. rather than 6:30.