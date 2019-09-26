No matter your preference of medium, the arts are out in full force this weekend in Tazewell County (and in Peoria, featuring Tazewell County artists).

Fine Art Fair

What: Hosted by the Peoria Art Guild, the 57th anniversary of the fine art fair stretches the duration of the weekend on the riverfront.

Where: 200 NE Water St., Peoria

When: Friday, Sept. 27, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Murder Mystery Dinner

What: Presented by the Champaign-Urbana Theatre Company, this dinner and a show follows the story of celebrity chefs who seem sweet on air, but are anything but off the air.

Where: Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m.

Cost: $38 per person, $75 for couples

Hunting Moon Celebration

What: Dayspring Native American United Methodist Church hosts a Hunting Moon Celebration featuring a hog roast from Hickory River Smokehouse.

Where: 201 N Northwood Place, East Peoria

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 12 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $15 to $20

Finders Keepers Market

What: Take these items found at the market from rehab to fab. This market is a fundraising event for totes for tatas and features vintage, antique and craft items.

Where: 709 S. Pleasant Hill Rd., East Peoria

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Comedy at American Icon

What: Join comedian Brett Terhune for a night of laughs in Pekin.

Where: American Icon Bar and Grill, 219 N. Capitol St., Pekin

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $5 to $8