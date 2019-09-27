PEORIA — A Central Peoria woman lost $3,000 in a phone ruse regarding her Social Security number.

On Sept. 20, the 68-year-old received a call from a man claiming to be an investigator the with the U.S. Social Security Administration, according to a Peoria police report. He said there had been a "drug bust" involving a vehicle at the U.S./Mexican border. Inside the vehicle, "her Social Security information was found on items," the report stated.

The caller read her Social Security number and asked her to confirm that it belonged to her. She did.

"He stated her information may be in danger and gave her instructions on how to transfer her money to keep it safe," the report stated.

He told her to get four $1,000 gift cards from Target, the report stated. With him still on her cell phone, she drove to Target, bought the cards and read him the numbers from three cards. She could not discern the numbers on the fourth card.

"The male became irate with her," the report stated. "At this time, she believe this to be a scam. She then disconnected the call."

She notified her bank and Social Security about the call. However, police told her that she had been defrauded of the $3,000.