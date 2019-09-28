PEORIA — Flash flooding is possible again Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Officially, only about 3½ inches of rain fell from storms Friday and Saturday in Peoria.

Unofficially, the city received more. A lot more, in some places.

As many as 7.6 inches of rain were reported through 7 a.m. Saturday in North Peoria, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The official total of 3.14 inches Friday was registered at the Peoria international airport. That broke the record for a Sept. 27, when in 1936 a total of 1.99 inches fell.

Including post-midnight precipitation, the total rainfall at the airport was 3.49 inches, the Weather Service reported.

The heaviest rain fell across the northern half of the Peoria metropolitan area. Northern and central Woodford County were hit hard.

In Minonk, 6.6 inches of rain fell, per the Weather Service. Roanoke received 6.14 inches. Just less than 6 inches were reported about five miles north of El Paso.

West of the Illinois River, about 6¼ inches were reported in Bellevue and in Chillicothe.

Totals tapered farther north and west. The Weather Service reported rainfall of 4.3 inches in Galesburg, 3.94 near Princeville, 3.5 inches in Knoxville and 2.77 inches in Canton.

Hail was reported in the Tri-County area and beyond. Localized flooding was heavy.

Fllood warnings expired early Saturday afternoon for Peoria, Woodford and northern Tazewell counties. The warning also covered Fulton, Knox, Marshall and Stark counties.

Winds of 60 mph were reported Friday night in Cuba, in Fulton County. Near Canton, power poles were downed and damage to a church on Orion School Road was reported.

A shelter set up by the American Red Cross for Roanoke residents temporarily displaced by the flooding of the Panther River closed Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Weather Service on Saturday issued a flood warning for the Illinois River at Henry and Peoria. At Peoria, the river was elected to rise above the 18-foot flood stage by Monday morning and continue to rise to near 22 feet by Wednesday afternoon. At 22.7 feet flooding begins to low lying areas along the river in Peoria Heighs and Peoria's Riverfront Park.

The Weather Service also issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday with more rain expected. The watch was posted for the central and west central Illinois counties of Marshall, Peoria, Stark, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton and Knox

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will move across central Illinois Saturday night, producing up to 1 inch of rain. Much of the watch area received 4 to 8 inches of rain Friday and Friday night, and is extremely saturated. It will not take much rain to cause additional flood problems, especially in low lying and flood prone areas, the weather service warned.

