The largest state employee union said it believes past due step increases owed to its members should be paid by Monday.

Paying the interest that is owed to those workers will take a while longer.

Anders Lindall, spokesman for Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, said it appears things are on target for workers to get their step raises by the end of the month.

“We believe all agencies are on track to meet the Sept. 30 target and in the event any glitches arise, we expect them to be quickly resolved,” Lindall said.

After lawmakers passed the budget this spring that included money to make good on the step raises, Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration told the union it wanted to have the pay raises out to employees who were in line for them by the end of September.

“Most of the step increases have been paid,” said Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh. “There are a few agencies just finishing up.”

She specifically mentioned the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office said more than $270 million in overdue step increases have been paid so far. That includes more than $84 million to workers at the Department of Human Services and $82.3 million to the Department of Corrections.

It is estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people are entitled to back step increases. Not every AFSCME member is in line to receive payments. Step increases are pay hikes given to unionized workers during the first seven to 10 years of their careers.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner suspended step raises after AFSCME’s previous contract with the state expired on June 30, 2015. Courts later ruled the raises should have continued while a new contract was negotiated. The courts have also ruled that workers are entitled to interest on the step increases they were previously denied. Lawmakers included money in the recently approved state budget to cover the increases.

The payments made to workers so far do not include interest that the courts have said the employees should receive. Interest amounts are being calculated separately and a separate check for those amounts will be sent later.