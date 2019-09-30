MONMOUTH — One might say bacon puts the “meat” in the phrase “meet up.”

The fifth annual BaconFest brought friends and families together from across the country. Co-workers and cohorts gathered on a cool and cloudy day to cook up a variety of savory treats to be devoured by bacon lovers from as far away as Texas.

Even the rain stopped to let mouths do the watering for a while as festival-goers sampled everything from bacon and cheddar burgers to “tater grenades” to bacon fried rice and maple bacon chocolate chip cookies.

Justin Manuel and his sister Samantha Manuel of Austin, Texas, were in the area visiting their uncle when they decided to make BaconFest their dinner break. They made short work of street tacos from Fields BBQ.

“My dad went to high school in Monmouth,” Justin said. “One of his friends is working a booth, so we thought we’d kill two birds with one stone: get a meal and say ‘hi’ to him.”

“This area is really nice,” added Samantha. “I love stuff like this.”

Dean Nelson of the Knox County Pork Producers was part of the crew cooking up bacon pickles, bacon pork loin kabobs, barbecue pulled pork and bacon sandwiches and the classic bacon basket.

“It’s just a lot of bacon in a basket,” Nelson said. “And they eat the heck out of that.”

Indeed, Rick Moore of Galesburg had his arms full with two baskets — one for himself and “one for the wife.” He had a colorful drink in one hand, too.

Recently out of the Marine Corps, Moore said he and wife Katie were enjoying time with friends, as well as scarfing down bacon.

“We go to the Bijou and have some drinks with people we know, then come down here for some bacon and music,” he said.

Amy Patterson, executive director of the Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, was pleased with the turnout Saturday.

“It’s as well as can be expected with the rain in the forecast, which I’ve been ignoring,” she said about 5:30 p.m. “I think all of our vendors made it today. The crowd is bigger than I anticipated because of the weather. I’m really excited about that.”