BARTONVILLE — Three-set matches are becoming a habit for the Pekin volleyball team.

The Dragons played their third straight match to the max Tuesday — all Mid-Illini Conference matches — and won for the second time.

Pekin rallied to beat Limestone 18-25, 25-20, 25-15. The Dragons (11-7, 4-3) took the same come-from-behind route to beat Metamora last week in three sets, but they also lost a three-setter to East Peoria.

"We needed to make some lineup changes after the first set against Limestone," said Pekin coach Yvonne Thompson. "After we did that, the girls did an excellent job executing our game plan. You don't win just by hitting the ball as hard as you can and seeing what happens."

Pekin's Jenna Taphorn led the way against Limestone (7-22, 2-5). She had 20 digs, 14 kills and three blocks. Logan Finneran dished out 26 assists for the Dragons and Briona Beckham had three aces.

Limestone freshman Alayna Rudebeck had 26 assists, 19 digs and two aces.

Pekin will hit the road again Thursday, playing at conference rival Dunlap (6-1), which lost Tuesday to Morton (7-0) in a Mid-Illini showdown.

