Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Oct. 2.

As you might be aware, the Peoria area had some rough weather last weekend.

Rain deluged the city in record amounts, with plenty of localized flooding. Just south of Peoria, the weather was more violent — hail, strong winds and a couple of tornadoes that caused little damage.

Certainly, the weather was bad enough to cause disruption in multiple routines, including the schedules of local television stations.

But don't explain that to some people who cannot live without all of their NFL games or NASCAR races. Even if it kills them.

Peoria NBC affiliate WEEK-TV (25) and CBS counterpart WMBD-TV (31) interrupted extended portions of their programming Sunday to provide live updates as a strong band of storms made its way through Fulton, Mason and Tazewell counties, among other places.

At least one tornado warning was issued.

It is true that local TV news operations all over the place can be too obsessed with weather at times. The breathless tones reporters take whenever a snowstorm is about to hit are entertaining for their hyperbole.

(Yes, it's snowing in January. What a shock! Better load up on milk and bread!)

Storms that can spawn tornadoes are a different matter. Those often pop up out of nowhere and can cause real devastation in minutes.

We have no complaints with such TV focus then, particularly given the deadly tornado that struck Washington in November 2013.

The wall-to-wall storm reports meant WEEK had to bypass some NBC coverage of the NASCAR race from Charlotte, N.C. WMBD had to do the same with CBS coverage of the NFL. That included the Chicago Bears' game against the Minnesota Vikings.

As all hell was breaking loose outside, the same was taking place on the social-media accounts of the local stations.

"There is no reason for you guys to be on for so long (and) take the race off," one person posted to the WEEK news Facebook page.

Another: "You guys were repeating the same things over & over for 20 minutes. Come on air for 30 seconds & warn the communities (a)ffected. We are not idiots & (don't) need to be warned continually to seek shelter or when (it's) safe to leave your safe place."

The situation was no more rational at the WMBD Facebook page.

"This coverage is ruining this afternoon!" one viewer posted. "This isn’t valuable reporting. I don’t need 30 minutes of the same radar map and the most boring, scattered narration ever. The people affected are surely properly notified by this point."

Wrote another: "The only storm I care about is that Bears D!!!!"

All of it was enough to prompt WMBD meteorologist Chris Yates to post an explanatory story Sunday night to the station's website.

Yates detailed how a storm even an hour away from Peoria (as much of this one was) still was a major event, given the vastness of the WMBD viewing area.

Because viewers come and go, it was important to provide steady coverage. Splitting the screen and showing weather coverage and regular programming simultaneously isn't technically feasible.

"As long as there is an immediate threat to the life of people in our viewing area, not matter how small the communities impacted are, we will continue to provide life-saving weather information," Yates wrote.

Credit should be given to Facebook posters who concurred. There were many.

"It’s not meant to be entertaining," a poster wrote at the WEEK site. "It’s (too) bad you can’t watch your shows. This is meant so people can be aware that a damaging storm is coming through so they can be safe.

"Grow up and switch the channel if you don’t care, but other people do."

Wrote a WMBD-site poster: "People are a special kind of stupid if they don’t like being informed about severe weather."

No argument there.

In a prior life, we reported sports for the Journal Star. We love 'em. But reportage about potential life-endangering weather always takes priority. As it would over soap operas or talk shows, too.

Those who find the need to complain about such interruptions must lead a pretty carefree life. Maybe ignorance really is bliss.

And maybe the song heard on the way to work has one of the goofiest videos ever created, in an era when there were plenty of them. Interrupt this one all you want.