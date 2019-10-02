METAMORA — The score doesn't tell the story of the game.

That was Pekin boys soccer coach Gus Kormah's message after the Dragons lost 4-0 Tuesday to Metamora in a Mid-Illini Conference game.

"This was our best game as a team, although the score might say otherwise," Kormah said. "The score could easily have been 1-0 for either team or a tie. We gifted Metamora their first two goals through our mistakes.

"Metamora is a good team, but not a 4-0 better team than us."

The Redbirds' goals were by Jeff Bates (20:26), Daniel Dintleman (45:29), Cam Trompeter (57:40) and Riley Morgan (80:00). Goalie Logan Fitz had six saves in recording the shutout.

Pekin goalie Alex Tarter made four saves.

The Dragons faced Olympia on Wednesday at home at Coal Miners Park and will play Thursday against Peoria Christian at EastSide Centre in East Peoria in their third game in three days.

