Historically low unemployment rates and increasing marijuana use has led some employers in states where recreational cannabis is legal to drop their zero-tolerance policies.

But not everyone is ready to make the leap.

As Illinois readies for recreational marijuana to become legal on Jan. 1, employers here are being told to consider how a zero-tolerance policy may affect their ability to recruit workers.

"Unemployment is so low that employers cannot insist on a zero-tolerance policy,” said Curtis Graves, staff attorney for the Denver-based Employers Council not-for-profit. The council has surveyed Colorado employers every other year since 2014 when recreational use of cannabis was legalized in the state.

In 2018, its survey showed that 13% of employers not regulated by the Department of Transportation had relaxed their marijuana testing policies in the previous two years and 7% had dropped the drug from pre-employment testing.

“You’ve got to think these things through,” attorney Bill J. Judge, co-founder of the Drug Screening Compliance Institute, told 130 local business representatives at a workshop Monday at Giovanni’s Restaurant & Convention Center in Rockford.

OSF HealthCare is one employer that has already discussed what legalization will mean for them, and has decided to maintain a drug-free workplace policy.

Vice President of Workforce Management and Employee Relations Shelly Nguyen told GateHouse Media Illinois on Wednesday that as part of the drug-free workplace policy, any positive test in the pre-employment screening process would result in an applicant’s disqualification from the hiring process.

Post-employment testing requires a reason, and there are no random screenings. Nguyen said part of the concern regarding more lenient marijuana policy is due to the fact that no official impairment language has been given to them.

Illinois will become the 11th state to allow recreational cannabis for those 21 and older. Employers can still insist on a drug-free workplace, and only need a hunch to require a test.

“If you smell it, you were told (about it), you have a gut instinct, or if someone acts goofy all the time and they come in looking normal, test him,” Judge said. “You don’t have to have anything more than a hunch.”

For some businesses, however, having a hunch may not be enough.

Nguyen explains that if there is any question about a medical professional being impaired in the event something happens to a patient, OSF can face serious legal ramifications.

“Not only that, but we’ve endangered somebody’s [life] in our facilities,” said Nguyen. “We’re just not willing to take that risk.”

Marijuana use has increased in the past half decade across the country, and more people are testing positive for use in the workplace.

Marijuana positivity increased by 75% from 2013 to 2016 in the general U.S. workforce, according to the Quest Diagnostics Drug Testing Index. Nearly 9% tested positive in 2016, according to Quest.

“When we first got recreational marijuana, there was a spike” in drug testing, Graves said. Employers feared “they would have workers high all the time,” but when that didn’t happen, they backed off, he said.

But Graves said unemployment rates and drug testing can be connected.

In Illinois, the unemployment rate fell in all 14 metropolitan areas in August compared with a year ago, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Unemployment was at 3.8% in Illinois in August. It was 4.3% in the Peoria area.

But if unemployment unexpectedly rises, will drug-testing rise?



“The answer might be, ‘yes,’” Graves said.

Workplace marijuana policy will likely remain a fluid situation, with different requirements for different businesses.

Greater Peoria Economic Development Council CEO Chris Setti doesn’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing. In an email, Setti explained he doesn’t have a specific position on zero-tolerance policy, and doesn’t think there’s a paint-by-numbers approach to apply to the matter.

“I think each employer is going to have to figure out for themselves how they want to deal with this change in the law,” said Setti.