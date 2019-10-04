Coltin Quagliano is more than just an incredible athlete playing football.

The Annawan/Wethersfield junior is maturing into one of the top all-around quarterbacks in the area, if not the state, among small schools.

The athleticism is well known.

As a freshman, he was the starting quarterback after Week 7, the starting point guard on a sectional basketball team and varsity standout pitcher in baseball.

As a sophomore, he passed for 1,374 yards and nine TDs to earn first-team Lincoln Trail Conference QB honors, in helping the Titans to their 12th straight playoff appearance. He was also a Class 1A all-stater in basketball and first-team all-LTC in baseball.

Quagliano was thrust into the starting role his freshmen year when Zac Van Opdorp went down with an injury.

All the first-year signal-caller did from there was lead the Titans to four consecutive wins, before a 21-20 loss to Princeville in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. He completed 71 percent of his passes, finishing with 740 yards and 10 TDs, as the Titans ended 9-2.

This year, he’s already thrown for 1,426 yards and 17 TDs in six games for an unbeaten Titans team ranked No. 4 in Class 1A. He shined Friday, throwing for 274 yards and three TDs — and running for another 105 yards and score in a 44-0 win over Ridgewood.

First-year coach Logan Willits, who was an assistant for seven-years under departed coach Brandon Johnston, has seen the maturation of “Quags” first hand.

“He’s making his reads much more consistently and quicker,” Willits said. “Part of it was natural ability that he relied on early in his career, because he was kinda thrown into the fire.”

Willits also noted his junior QB has more faith in his offensive line to stay in the pocket longer.

“Even early this year, he wanted to drift and kinda throw things on the run, but now he’s sitting back in there and trusting that they are going to give him time and he’s going to read the defense and deliver the ball to the open windows,” Willits said.

Quagliano sat down with Willits shortly after last season ended, with a first-round playoff loss to Aurora Christian, to discuss throwing the ball more this year — given the skill returning on the line and the receiving crew.

“I think throwing the ball has helped us a lot,” Quagliano said. “We have some athletes that make phenomenal plays and you can put them on the spot and they’ll do anything. I’ve been playing with them so long that we know our bond together and we can do great things.”

Willits called Quagliano’s performance in a 34-28 victory against Farmington “his launching pad.” The Titans QB shook off three interceptions to throw for 212 yards and three TDs, in a game Annawan led 34-6 at intermission. He’s averaging just under 20 yards per completion, as more downfield throws have become the norm.

Favorite target so far has been senior Julian Samuels, who had 17 catches for 422 yards and 6 TDs going into the Ridgewood game.

“He’s just a phenomenal athlete,” Quagliano said of Samuels. “He always wants to work hard and tries to get everyone to focus. I go toward him a lot, because not only is he a senior, but I don’t think anyone can guard him. He’s been tearing it up lately.”

And so have the Titans. A 22-7 victory against defending league champion Princeville last week put Annawan in prime position for its third LTC title in four years.

