Latin for homeschoolers

Homeschool students can unlock the secrets of Latin prefixes, roots and suffixes at 10 a.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Students will use games, songs, group support and food to remember how to build vocabulary by learning Latin roots. To register, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org or call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Classic movie

Classic Movie Monday will feature a showing of "Storm Center," starring Bette Davis and Brian Keith, at 10 a.m. at the Illinois Prairie District Public Library, 208 E. Partridge St., Metamora.

Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Retired teachers meet

The Peoria Area Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Barrack’s Cater Inn, 1224 W. Pioneer Parkway. The program will include the folding of the flag and remembering deceased members. Social time begins at 11 a.m. All retired people interested in education are welcome to attend.

Zombie obsession

Melissa Grunow will present “Zombies 101: Cultural Analysis of an American Obsession” as part of Illinois Central College’s “Between the Lines” lecture series at 7 p.m. at the Arbor Auditorium on ICC’s Peoria Campus. Admission is free.

Plant clinic

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will host a free plant clinic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, Eureka. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required. Call 467-2922.

Beginners Yoga

Betsy from the Yoga Projekt will present a beginners Yoga class at 5:15 p.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. A few mats will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. All patrons ages 15 and up are welcome.

Inktober

A casual gathering of fellow artists and Inktober enthusiasts will be held at 6 p.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. Bring your art, enthusiasm and supplies. Some supplies will be provided. For more information, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

Celebrating Bob Michel

A presentation on the newly-published "Robert H. Michel: Leading the Republican House Minority" by the book's co-editors Frank H. Mackaman and Sean Q Kelly will be at 7 p.m. in the Peplow Pavilion in the Hayden-Clark Alumni Center at Bradley University. Former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood will join in the discussion, which will be moderated by Chris Kaergard of the Peoria Journal Star. Admission is free; registration is required by visiting https://bradley.eventsair.com/rhmichel/rhmp/Site/Register.

Cookbook club

The Alpha Park Public Library's Cookbook Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at the library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville. This month's meeting will focus on squash. Bring a copy of your favorite recipe, and a sample if you wish, to share with other members.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star