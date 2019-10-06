PEORIA — City Council members on Tuesday will hear proposals to permit marijuana sales in specific parts of Peoria, and to set registration fees for cannabis-related businesses.

Members won't act on the decision until a later meeting, though, and may request additional tweaks Tuesday night.

In general, the proposals allow dispensaries and craft growers to operate in industrial zones and the Warehouse District. They'd also be able to open in some commercial and business districts, with a special-use permit.

That's the same manner in which medical marijuana dispensaries are treated, community development director Ross Black said, except for the addition of the Warehouse District.

The city held two public meetings to gather community input on the subject before staff members crafted proposals to go to the council.

"Of the attendees at the meetings, there was overwhelming support for the sale of adult-use cannabis within the city of Peoria," City Manager Patrick Urich said.

The proposal would also prohibit any cannabis facilities from opening within 500 feet of a school or day care center.

But, given the recommended zoning restrictions, "most often you're not going to have commercial areas and schools tied in together," Urich said.

Tuesday's discussion is the first reading of the proposals, but when council members bring them back for a final vote, they'll also be deciding the broader question of whether marijuana sales by businesses are allowed in the city.

"Right now, under our current ordinance, the sale of cannabis outside of medicinal is illegal," Urich said. "If the council votes to approve the zoning regulations, they are in essence saying the sale of cannabis is allowed within the city limits. If the council does not approve the new zoning regulations, then the prohibition would still remain in effect."

The proposal also allows cultivation centers in industrial districts or, via a special use permit, in agricultural districts. But Black said he doesn't expect much in the way of requests there.

"We don't have a whole lot of agricultural land (within the city)," he said, and he also considers it unlikely that one might be searching here for factory-sized space for growing.

City officials also aren't anticipating the industry will be an immediate cash cow in terms of local sales taxes.

"Next year, we've built into our budget projection $100,000 ... in terms of additional sales tax revenue," Urich said.

That's largely because of the gradual way the state law is set to unfold. While Trinity Compassionate Care Centers has the ability to expand as an existing medical marijuana location, the state will approve only 75 additional sites around Illinois — divided by State Police district — by the start of May, Urich said. That would mean no more than three new facilities beyond those allowed for existing medical sellers in the area including Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Marshall and Stark counties.

Council members will also be asked to consider rescinding the city's ordinance regarding possession of small amounts of cannabis. Because state law will supersede that after Jan. 1, 2020, only those younger than 21 would be able to be ticketed with an ordinance violation — and rather than bring them to a city hearing, staff are proposing those cases be dealt with at the courthouse.

The proposals also would allow for more limited facilities to infuse or process cannabis products — for, among other things, creating edibles — limiting those to industrial areas or the Warehouse District unless they go along with an existing dispensary.

City staff didn't craft any possible rules yet for on-site consumption of cannabis, Black said.