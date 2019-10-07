NORMAL — Two days after winning the Mid-Illini Conference tournament, the Pekin boys golf team won again.

This time it was the Unit 5 Better Ball Tournament, held Saturday at Ironwood Golf Course.

The Dragons had the low score among 13 teams and got an up-close-and-personal look at the course where they played a Class 3A regional tournament Monday.

"Our guys approached the Better Ball Tournament the right way," said Pekin coach Jeremy Crouch.

"They competed, and they also played like it was a practice round. You need to learn things like how fast the greens are, what areas to avoid around the greens, and what clubs to use on certain holes."

Teams send out three groups of two players in the Better Ball Tournament and their stroke-play scores count toward the team score.

Pekin's Mason Minkel and Dawson Woll shot 2-under-par 70 and finished in second place.

Justin Taphorn and Carter Stevenson of the Dragons shot 72 and placed third and Cooper Theleritis and Adam Cash shot 79.

"I let the kids pick the teams because this is mostly a fun tournament," Crouch said.

