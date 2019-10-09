Caterpillar Inc. announced today that the company’s quarterly dividend will remain at $1.03.

The dividend is payable Nov. 20 to shareholders as of Oct. 21, according to a release from the company.

Since 2009, according to the release from the Deerfield-based company, Caterpillar’s quarterly dividend has more than doubled.

In May, the company announced plans to repurchase shares on a more consistent basis, hoping to offset dilution in market downturns.

The company will announce third quarter financial results later this month, on Oct. 23.