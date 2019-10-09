WASHINGTON — A Washington woman was killed Wednesday morning in a crash between a car and semi.

Around 9:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle accident on McClugage Road just north of the intersection with Spring Creek Road. The semi struck a 2002 white Pontiac Grand Am in the intersection of the two roads when the car failed to yield, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

The car's passenger, Linda A. Bedwell, 74, of Washington was declared dead at the scene at 10:06 a.m., Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said in a news release. The car's driver, Jerry Bedwell, 76, sustained life-threatening injuries, state police said. Semi driver Francis Wesselhoff, 47, had injuries that were not life-threatening, ISP stated. Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

An autopsy on Bedwell will be conducted Thursday, Hanley said.