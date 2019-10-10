PEKIN — The Pekin boys soccer team lost Wednesday, but the Dragons gave Normal West all it could handle.

That's important, because Pekin is less than two weeks away from the Class 3A regionals, and Normal West has a better regional seed than the Dragons.

Normal West beat Pekin 2-0 at Coal Miners Park, scoring on an free kick in the penalty box in the first half and a penalty kick in the second half.

"We defended very well against a very good team that is seeded No. 4 in our regional group," said Dragons coach Gus Kormah. "This could easily have been a scoreless game. I'll leave it at that."

Yes, Normal West had a free kick in the penalty box. Not a penalty kick.

"I've never seen that. Neither has the Normal West coach," Kormah said.

Pekin goalie Alex Tarter made 13 saves against Normal West. It wasn't an unlucky number.

"Alex kept us in the game," Kormah said. "He was awesome. That was the best he's played all season, even though he had a great game last week against Peoria Christian (a 2-1 Pekin win)."

Having Tarter in the nets regularly as the season has gone along has meant goalie Riley Bradshaw can spend more time in the field.

"That's good because we can use the depth there," Kormah said.

Injuries have plagued the Dragons and another key player was hurt Tuesday in Pekin's win over East Peoria. Midfielder Tanner Smith suffered a high ankle sprain.

"Tanner will get the boot off his ankle Oct. 21. Hopefully, he'll be able to play in regionals," Kormah said.

Pekin will play host to regional tournament later this month at Coal Miners Park.

The No. 7 seed Dragons will face No. 2 seed Minooka at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 in a regional semifinal.

It will be No. 3 seed East Moline United Township vs. No. 5 seed Moline at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the other regional semifinal.

The regional championship game will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 26, with the winner moving on to the Normal West Sectional.

