PEORIA — The iconic clown at Emo's Dairy Mart clown is undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Atop the venerable ice cream stand, 3618 N. Prospect Road, half of the clown's face has been removed, along with its red-bulb nose.

"The head is made of wood, so it needs repairing now and then," said owner Bob Smith. "A little facelift, a little makeup."

The operation shut down for the season at the end of September, and clown rehab began a few days ago. The project is expected to take about two months.

But Smith vows to get the work done by Dec. 25. Though the business is dark throughout autumn and winter, the nose glows on Christmas.

"It's a tradition," Smith says. "We've got to have it on for Christmas."

Meantime, other work will soon begin outside the shop. Recently, Smith bought three adjacent residential properties, some of which will be transformed into an additional parking lot. Rather than asphalt, the surface will consist of paving bricks, to allow rainwater to seep into the earth. The $120,000 project will provide 20 more parking spaces.



