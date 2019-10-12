EAST PEORIA — The last time East Peoria Community High School’s Class of 1999 prepared for a reunion, Lori Moore served as a spark plug for fresh and fun ideas.

Behind the scenes, she was the life of the party. But come the big night, the party cost her life.

Her ex-husband crashed the class’s 15-year reunion and shot dead Lori Moore and her boyfriend. An FBI agent, at the scene for a social event, fatally shot the ex-husband.

That was five years ago. This year, classmates initially blanched at the notion of a 20th reunion, still reeling from the tragedy of the previous gathering. But then they decided that staying apart made far less sense than coming together.

Nicole Beard, one of Moore’s best friends in high school, stepped in to take the role of event planner. On Oct. 5, at an out-of-the-way venue, they quietly reunited.

“I thought it was important for us to stand together and not allow that horrific tragedy, that evil that came into our world, take anything else from us," Beard says.

***

For a 15th reunion, the EPCHS Class of ‘99 assembled a core of organizers, with Moore as linchpin. She never ran out of ideas, such as holding the event near the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, to not only provide a socializing spot but also allow out-of-town guests multiple hotels for lodging. For the reunion itself, Moore picked the 5th Quarter Sports Bar and Pizzeria, 1110 N. Main St., going so far as to arrange shuttles back and forth between the pub and riverboat.

“Lori was always so creative,” says Beard, 38.

Beard also lent a hand with preparations, eager to help her longtime pal, Moore. In high school, the two and Keely Absher were inseparable: Friends and faculty knew them as “The Three Musketeers.”

After the 250-member class graduated, the trio went separate ways. Each went to different colleges before marrying and starting families — Moore near Bartonville, Beard in East Peoria and Absher outside Chicago. Still, they remained close via frequent phone calls, almost none of which belied any trouble between Lori Moore and her husband, Jason Moore, who had grown up in Lewistown.

One time in early 2013, she told Absher that her husband once had fired a gun inside their home. Otherwise, the friends knew him as light and comical, and he had no criminal history aside from traffic tickets.

On March 14, 2013, she filed for divorce, citing unspecified “mental cruelty.” But the matter was settled relatively quickly, in two months, with the couple splitting assets. They agreed Lori Moore would be the custodial parent of their two children, with Jason Moore granted standard visitation of one weekday each week, plus every other weekend.

Lori Moore did not seem daunted by the divorce, telling her pals, “I’m going to rock the single-mom thing.” Jason Moore seemed adjusted to the split as well, at least according to a chance run-in with Beard and her husband at a pub; he was amicable to the point they had a beer together, with Jason Moore speaking fondly and respectfully of his ex-wife.

But as the 15th reunion neared, two developments arose that would intersect in deadly fashion.

Lori Moore had fallen in love with Lance Griffel, 36, a native of downstate Illinois who moved to Peoria in 2011 to take a job as a manufacturing engineer. The pair had gone so far as to take a couples trip with Absher and her husband; to Absher, her friend appeared radiantly happy.

Not so for Jason Moore, as far as the divorce decree went. On June 12, 2014 — two days before the 15th reunion, which he'd gotten wind of — he texted his ex-wife to complain about having a hard time making ends meet while paying $1,000 in child support monthly. He also broached the idea of his meeting the new man in her life, wondering in text whether she might decrease child support if the pair’s relationship were to tighten.

He also sent texts on June 14, as he drank in an East Peoria bar in the hours before the reunion. He needled her further about the divorce decree: If she and her boyfriend were to spend the night at the reunion, why should the kids be with a baby sitter instead of their father? He sent more texts, about the kids and child support, then announced he planned to crash the reunion: "I'm going to show up just to piss you off.”

Lori Moore, who had attended the previous reunion with Jason Moore, told her friends he planned to try to “ruin” her night. But Beard and Absher didn’t feel concerned: He’d never acted out before. Plus, with so many classmates around, they felt there was safety in numbers.

Moreover, the three old friends were busy putting finishing touches on decorations. By 7:30 p.m., attendees began to arrive — including one not on the guest list.

***

Jason Moore had left the bar at which he’d been drinking for hours. Later, tests would show that Moore (who recently had begun taking antidepressants) had a blood-alcohol content of 0.354 percent, more than four times the legal limit for driving.

He arrived at the 5th Quarter shortly before 8 p.m., chatting with people outside for a few minutes. Beard was at a table several feet inside the entrance to the pub. She and another classmate were acting as hostesses, registering guests. Absher sat several feet away at another table, talking with others. About 10 feet behind Beard, Lori Moore leaned against a wall, next to Griffel, chatting.

Beard noticed Jason Moore approaching, seemingly pleasant. After walking in, he paused at the hostess table, smiling at Beard.

Kiddingly, she said, “Are you crashing the reunion?” Jason Moore said no; he’d simply noticed a friend outside while passing by. That’s when he looked toward his ex-wife and her boyfriend, saying, “I see Lori and her new boyfriend. No big deal.”

Moments later, someone called Beard’s name, and she turned to one side. Moore took a couple of steps toward his ex-wife and her boyfriend, to close the 10-foot gap. He whipped out his 9 mm semiautomatic and twice squeezed the trigger, shooting each in the head.

Meanwhile, at the sound of the deafening blasts, Beard thought someone had set off fireworks. But as she looked around, she spotted Lori Moore and Griffel, each slumped to the ground with a bullet to the head.

As Beard called 911 on her cellphone, she and Absher looked at Jason Moore. He jabbed his pistol to the side of his head. Eyes closed, he mumbled twice, “Watch this. Watch this.”

He pulled the trigger. But he flinched, the bullet grazing his cheek before slamming into the ceiling.

Many attendees had dived for cover. But a biker, wearing a vest from his club and at the pub for another social event, ran into the room at the sound of the first two shots. He paused for a moment, spotted the gunman and — right after Moore's errant self-shot — leaped to tackle Moore.

At that same time, an off-duty FBI agent (there for yet another event) drew his sidearm, set the sight on Moore and fired once. The bullet ripped through Jason Moore’s chest and severed his aortic valve. By the time he and the biker hit the ground, Jason Moore was dead.

Several members of the Class of ‘99 (including a nurse) rushed to the aid of Lori Moore and Griffel. Both were rushed to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where they were pronounced dead that night.

Meanwhile, the shooting scene — from the time of the gunshots through the aftermath of the ambulances — remained quiet. Even as attendees rushed for cover, there was not only no pandemonium, there was little sound.

As Beard recalled days later, “It was the quietest thing that ever happened.”

And perhaps that’s how the Class of ‘99 would forever remember it — a horrible night that ended in somber quietude.

But Beard and others decided not to let evil have the last word.

***

At first, Beard pushed away thoughts of holding a 20th reunion. A party seemed superfluous, especially as she and others felt bolts of anxiety and grief whenever they’d think or talk about June 14, 2014.

But then she reconsidered: “I felt like it would not only be healing for us, but also honor our classmate and her boyfriend.”

To allay any apprehension over meeting in public, Beard opted for the Abbas Grotto rental hall in East Peoria.

“I think anxiety was at a high with my classmates after our ordeal,” Beard says. “So, easy, casual and private was key.”

Still, as she and others began planning the Oct. 5 event, some classmates — still too upset over the last reunion — were balking at attending. Beard could empathize: As plans pushed forward, even into the day of the gathering, she kept having unsettling flashbacks to preparation before the last reunion.

Even Absher, as close as she’d been to Lori Moore, didn’t know if she could do it. She kept asking herself, “Do I bring up all the emotions from what happened five years ago? Will I be able to put the past aside and enjoy the evening?”

But she mustered the courage to attend.

“After much soul searching, I decided that going to the reunion was the right thing to do for me,” she says. “The terror that we experienced five years ago was not going to stop us from getting together and celebrating life. Knowing that my classmates were going to be there got me through”

Once there, Absher and others were glad they came. About 80 attended, more than had the prior reunion.

“There was definitely something missing — Lori — but there is no doubt in my mind that she would want us to continue having reunions,” Absher says. “She loved our class and our high school years, and she enjoyed socializing and reminiscing about all the fun we had.”

And the camaraderie helped the class heal, Beard says.

“Although a few tears were shed, there were many more smiles than tears, and no shortage of gut-busting laughter,” Beard says. “It was indeed a great time and cathartic to hug, smile, laugh and be with the same people who were there during the shooting.”

During the gathering, everyone paused for a moment of silence to pray for Lori Moore and Lance Griffel. Then Beard briefly addressed the Class of ‘99:

"I just want to thank you all for coming tonight. I know coming here tonight might not have been easy for many of you, because the truth is that we are still healing. However, I think our coming together tonight was more important than our fear.

“Many of you live with anxiety, and I know it was hard to get through that door. I just want you to know you’re not alone. So lean on each other and turn to each other. The relationship we have with each other is special.”

